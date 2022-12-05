Will Smith-starrer 'Emancipation' producer apologises for bringing controversial pic at premiere

Oscar-nominated producer Joey McFarland, who has bankrolled Will Smith's historical action film 'Emancipation', recently took to social media and apologised for carrying the original photo of the enslaved man who inspired his latest film at its premiere. He shared that his intent was to honour the remarkable man and not to be disrespectful in any way.

“I wholeheartedly apologise to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” the producer said in an apology letter on Sunday. “My intent was to honour this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image is not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”

“After uncovering Peter’s origin story with help from diligent historians, I spent the last few years working with the Emancipation creative time in order to bring his story to life so worldwide audiences would have an opportunity to appreciate his heroism. I hope my actions don’t distract from the film’s message, Peter’s story and just how much impact he had on the world,” McFarland continued.

The producer added, “Throughout the research and development of Emancipation, I discovered photographs of overlooked and historically important individuals whose stories also needed to be told. One photograph, of Martin Delaney, is on loan to the National Portrait Gallery and is currently on exhibit. My plan was always to donate the photographs to the appropriate institution, in consultation with the community, and I believe there is no better time to begin that process than now.”

Sharing his final thoughts, McFarland stated, “These photographs, which existed before me, will be around long after I am gone; they belong to the world. My goal has always been to find the right permanent home and make sure they are accessible, to honour their significance. And most importantly, that the individuals depicted in the photographs are remembered and their stories are told with the greatest dignity and respect.”

The picture that McFarland took to the premiere shows an enslaved man named Peter, who escaped enslavement. The picture shows his bare back mutilated with raised welts and marks caused by continuous whipping. It is popularly known as “Whipped Peter” and “The Scourged Back”. It was taken during a Union Army medical examination

