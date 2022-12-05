WWE discuss possibility of The Rock winning 2023 Royal Rumble, challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

As we are nearing the 2023 Royal Rumble the speculations have started to grow about The Rock making an entrance and winning the Rumble, thus challenging Roman Reigns for a title at WrestleMania 39. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this possible blockbuster event could become a reality as the idea has been discussed by the WWE officials backstage.

It’s been some time since the rumours of this match going on the floor are taking rounds. Given their current statuses in their respective fields and knowing both are cousins in real life, this match has all the potential to break the internet, if it happens.

Even in the past both The Rock and Roman Reigns have expressed their views on this potential bout, claiming they are in for this if the time and conditions permit. A few months back only while giving an interview to Bleacher Report, the former WWE Champion, Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson was asked who is the head of the table, to which he subtly and jokingly replied, “You are looking into his eyes...”. If anything indicates that we are up for The Rock vs Roman Reigns bout at WrestleMania 39, then this is it.

For The Rock vs Roman Reigns match to go ahead there could be a few scenarios. There’s always room for the build-up but given how busy the Brahma Bull keeps, this option goes out of the window. The other option that looks feasible is The Rock making an entrance at the 2023 Royal Rumble and winning it; as a result, he will go on to challenge the current self-claimed Head of the Table, Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.