Brazil vs. South Korea at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match predictions, preview, Head to Head and lineups

South Korea needed a late victory over Portugal to secure a spot in the round of 16. As they prepare for the significant match on Monday, the two sides have already met on the World Cup stage. We shouldn't anticipate a full-throttle duel in the last 16 meeting given that the teams have never drawn in seven friendly matches. These two sides recently played each other in a friendly, with Brazil crushing South Korea 5-1.

In the shape of Richarlison, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, and Gabriel Jesus, four different goal scorers scored on the day. South Korea's lone goal that day came from Hwang Ui-Jo as the 2002 semifinalists try to beat Brazil without losing for the sixth time in a row. In the overall 7 competition matches, Brazil had won 6 and South Korea 1.

Group Stage details

Brazil

Richarlison, who also scored the first goal of the tournament thus far, gave Brazil a strong start to their World Cup campaign with a pair of goals. The Samba lads' performance was established by their 2-0 victory over Serbia, but they still had to contend with Switzerland, who lost 1-0 when Casemiro scored the game's lone goal. Tite decided to rest his starting lineup against Cameroon because they had already qualified, and they ended up losing 1-0.

South Korea

Until Son Heung Min produced a darting move in the 91st minute to set up Hwang Hee-chan for the game-winning goal, South Korea was staring defeat in the face. The goal gave Korea its lone victory during the group stage and helped them move up to finish second in Group H. Prior to that, they drew with Uruguay in their initial game and lost to Ghana 3-2 in their second group encounter.

Group standings

Sno. Team Pld W D L GD Pts

1 Brazil 3 2 0 1 +2 6

2 South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4

Likely Suspensions

Brazil: Bruno Guimaraes, Fred, Eder Militao

South Korea: Jung Wooyoung, Lee Kangin, Cho Guesung, Kim Younggwon, Hwang Heechan

World Cup Record

Brazil has appeared in the World Cup a total of 22 times with the first appearance made in 1930. They became the best-result champions in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. South Korea: The team made a total of 11 appearances the first appearance made in 1954. Their best result was when the team came in Fourth place in 2002.

Brazil vs South Korea Predicted Lineup

Brazil: Alisson; Silva, Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos; Neymar, Paqueta, Casemiro; Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison

South Korea: Seung-gyu; Young-gwon, Jin-su, Moon-hwan, Min-jae; Woo-young, In-beom; Heung-min, Hee-chan, Kang-in; Gue-sung

Brazil vs South Korea date, kick-off time and where to watch?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 encounters on Tuesday, December 6 will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time. The game will be played at stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.