After Twitter suspension, Kanye West returns on Instagram, calls Elon Musk 'half-Chinese'

Kanye West is finally hitting back at Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk. After getting blocked from the microblogging site again, Kanye made his comeback on Instagram. The rapper's profile was locked after he violated rules of the photo-sharing app.

On Sunday, the ban was lifted, and as was expected, West was quick to take aim at the Tesla CEO, who kicked him off the micro-blogging site after the rapper shared a picture of a Nazi symbol with a Jewish star.



Not only he took a dig at Elon, but he also mentioned former President of the United States Barak Obama, Jay Z and Mark Zuckerberg in his bizarre post.

Taking a harsh dig at Musk, Kanye, who goes by the name Ye, wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?" Have you ever seen his pictures as a child? "Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel, and we have an Elon Musk."

He continued, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons, and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck. "Well, let's not forget about Obama."



Further apologising for using curse words in church, Kanye added, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church, but I don`t have another word for Obama yet." "YE24, let's unify and find out LUAFO."