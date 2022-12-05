BAN vs IND 2022: ‘Was asked to keep wickets, no idea why Rishabh Pant was released’ – KL Rahul

India’s white-ball captain KL Rahul not only batted in the middle order but also kept wickets during India's 1st ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday. It is to be noted that before the start of the game, BCCI released a statement saying both Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel were not available for selection, with Pant getting released from the ODI squad altogether. The statement, however, didn’t clarify as to why this call was taken.

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh ended with the hosts winning the match with just one wicket in hand. Post-match, while speaking with the media, KL was asked about his change in role and the reason behind Pant getting released from the squad.

"We haven’t played a lot of ODIs in the last 8-9 months but if you look at 2020-21, I have kept wickets, and I have batted at Nos 4 and 5. This is the role that team has asked me to be ready for in white-ball cricket as I have done it before."

"When it comes to Rishabh, I am not sure, to be honest, just found out today that he is going to be released. What the reasons are, the medical team will be in a better situation to answer those questions," said KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, as per a report from Cricbuzz, Rishabh Pant had himself asked both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for his release from the ODI squad. The left-hander Pant even trained with the team ahead of the first game before seeking leave permission.

Bangladesh goes 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series

Bangladesh had a terrific game on Sunday, beating India in a super-crunch low-total thriller by just one wicket. India batted first after losing the toss, losing three wickets inside the first ten overs. Contributions from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer did pull things back but it was Shakib’s fantastic five-for that helped Bangladesh end India’s first innings on 186.

India began the 2nd innings well by picking up early wickets and keeping pressure on Bangladesh for the most part of the game. The tide changed for the hosts after Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman started to believe they can take the game home even after 9 wickets down. Some poor death bowling and fielding from India helped their cause as Bangladesh won the match and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.