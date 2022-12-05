Targeted demolition? Medals in ruins as Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi's family home demolished, CHECK VIDEO

In the mid of September, a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini lost her life while in the custody of Iran's morality police. Amini's death enraged many Iranians erupting in widespread protests across the nation. Now months after, the middle-eastern nation has decided to abolish its morality police. But in the meanwhile, Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi's family house and her medals now lie in ruins. So is this a targeted demolition because she herself once defied the Hijab rules or there is more to it? Before making sense of the demolition, which is very eye-catching, one should first know what ensued in the run-up to this.

What did Elnaz Rekabi do?

Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian rock climber had participated in an international competition with her hair uncovered. At the competition in South Korea, 33-year-old Rekabi, "disobeyed" Iran's mandated dress code. However, she later claimed that her headscarf had fallen off "inadvertently". She apologized for the “worries" she caused on her Instagram account. The statement on her Instagram posted to Rekabi’s 240,000 followers said her head covering “inadvertently faced a problem” after she was unexpectedly called to compete ahead of schedule in the finals of the sport’s Asian Championships in South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

During Asian Championship, Rekabi competed with her hair uncovered. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail. It seemed that she was trying to defy Iran’s mandatory hijab rules. For women in Iran, taking off the hijab is illegal and punishable by law.

Why the video is going viral?

A video where sports medals were seen on the ground and the house in shambles began to go viral. The video shows Elnaz Rekabi's brother Davood, a star athlete, sobbing. Though Iran's Tasnim news agency confirmed that the house did get razed it said that the reason for demolishing the house is that the family did not hold a legal permit for it. It also reportedly said that the demolition started before Elnaz Rekabi participated in Asian Championships in the month of October.

How it all started?