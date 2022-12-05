Dua Lipa reveals her biggest fear; says imposter syndrome helps her in songwriting

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, who has just completed a world tour, candidly spoke about heartbreaks, imposter syndrome, her biggest fear and a lot more in a recent interview. The 27-year-old also revealed that she prefers taking a brief break from social media every time she is working on a song.

Dua, who parted ways with American model Anwar Hadid last December, reckons that heartbreaks can help a lot in songwriting. She also shared that she gets inspired by artists stricken with self-doubt.

Speaking to a publication on Sunday, the singer spoke about songwriting and how her imposter syndrome helps in the process. "A lot of the time I get so inspired by artists that have quite a lot of self-doubt or darkness. I'm like, 'Oh my God, do I have to feel this much pain to be good at what I do?' That is sometimes what I think, sometimes imposter syndrome can get the better of me. Especially when I'm writing," Dua told The Sun.

The singer added that she likes to switch off her social media apps when she is working on a song. "While you are creating it, have fun with it. It only gets scary when it is time for release and you’re like, ‘Oh f, are people going to love it?’ That’s how I feel about my music. While I’m making it, it’s all great and I am in my own world, making something I am proud of," Dua said, before adding, "You want to do something that you haven’t done before and you want to challenge yourself, explore this different range. I can shut out the social media. I’m doing it for me, I’m making something I love."

Other than being a stellar singer, Dua is also a great actor. But did you know that her biggest fear is taking up a big role and feeling strong emotions on camera?

Dua, who recently made her acting debut in the spy movie 'Argylle' co-starring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L Jackson, opened up about her biggest fear in the same interview and said, "My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and to be like, ‘Now I have to be an actor and feel all these emotions on camera’."

This week, Dua completed her Future Nostalgia world tour in the Albanian capital Tirana. She performed at 92 sold-out shows in just nine months.

