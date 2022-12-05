Gujarat Elections 2022: Exit polls results to be announced soon, check timings and everything you need to know

Voting is taking place on 93 seats for the Gujarat Assembly in 14 districts in the second and final round of the Gujarat elections 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cast his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief minister candidate Isudan Gadhvi, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election, voted at a polling station in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon. In these Assembly segments spanning over Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, and other districts, a total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties are contesting the polls. Check the details of the Gujarat Election Exit Polls date, timings, result dates and more.

Gujarat Election Exit Polls Timings

Gujarat elections for the 182-member seat Gujarat Assembly are being held in two phases from 1 December and 5. The results of exit polls are likely to be out after 5 pm on December 5.

Gujarat Election Result Date 2022: Counting details

The counting of votes for Gujarat Elections 2022 will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Election 2022: Phase 1 Polling

Voters on Thursday cast their ballots in 19 districts in south Gujarat, Kutch, and Saurashtra. Electronic voting machines determined the outcomes of 788 candidates. The highest voter participation was in Dediapada, Narmada district, with 82.71 per cent, followed by Kaprada, Valsad district, with 79.57 per cent. The lowest turnout, 47.86%, was reported at the Gandhidham seat in the Kutch district. More than 70% of voters were counted in 14 seats. Narmada district, which is dominated by tribes, had the highest average turnout (78.24%), followed by Tapi (76.91%). The EC reported that the Navsari district had an average vote rate of 71.06 percent.

The lowest average voter participation was 57.58% in the Botad district. Amreli came in second place with a turnout of 57.59%. Rajkot had 60.45% of the vote, and Surat district had 62.27%. The office of the state's chief electoral officer, P Bharathi, has launched a special campaign to entice people to use their right to vote. In 2017, 68.41% of eligible voters cast ballots in total (during both election phases).

Gujarat Election 2022: Phase 2 Polling

The second round of voting on 5 December for the 93 open seats in the 2022 election will take place, and on 8 December the results will be tallied. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 of the 89 seats that were up for election in the first round of the 2017 election, the Congress won 40, and one seat was won by an independent. The BJP, which has been in power in the state for 27 years, is vying for a seventh consecutive term. If it is successful, it will match the record of the Left Front government, which ruled West Bengal for seven terms in a row until 2011.

In addition to the Congress, the BJP is up against a new rival this election in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ran an aggressive campaign. In addition, 36 other parties are running for office, including the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Three villages abstained from voting in the first round: Dhrafa in the Jamnagar district, Samot in the Narmada district, and Kesar in the Bharuch district. Due to technical difficulties, 238 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), 89 Ballot Units, and 82 Control Units had to be changed during the vote. There were 26,269 ballot units utilised in all, along with 25,430 control units and 25,430 VVPATs.