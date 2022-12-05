Pele is not under palliative care, confirms daughter while downplaying health scare report

Brazilian legend Pele is not under end-of-life care, one of his daughters confirmed to the media on Sunday; thus downplaying the earlier reports that suggested the same, sending everyone across the world into a frenzy. After the 82-year-old was moved to the hospital earlier this week for treatment of ongoing cancer and respiratory infection, the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that Pele is moved to palliative care after the chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

In relieving news for his fans across the world, nothing of that sort happened the past week. Pele’s daughter Flavia Nascimento said in an interview with Globo TV that the spread of such news was a sad affair.

"It's pretty unfair people saying that he is in terminal condition, that he is under palliative care. Believe us: that's not it," she said.

Even the latest reports from medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele is admitted, that got released on Saturday afternoon, said Pele was in stable condition and had also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection.

On Sunday, Pele also posted on his Instagram handle, urging everyone to stay calm and remain positive about the current situation, adding he is feeling better. He also offered gratitude towards all for sending love, blessings, and good wishes coming during this time.

Another one of Pele’s daughters, Kelly, told everyone in the same interview that because Pele got infected with COVID-19 some three weeks ago, this is the reason he had some respiratory problems.

"He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home," Kely said. "He is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now".