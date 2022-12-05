South Korean truckers say 'We are not your enemy', as strike for minimum wage protections continues

Around 200 truckers are staying inside the five tents near Seoul and fighting the narrative of the government that they are well-paid "labour aristocracy” as well as bitter cold.

These drivers claim to be aware of the impact of their strike for minimum wage protection at a time when the world is fighting inflation and say that their demand for stronger minimum pay protections is important for them to save themselves from poverty.

"We are not the enemy. We are loyal to our country, because we are contributing to exports. Our money is stretched to eat and live for a month. Labour aristocracy? That is nonsense,” Kim Young-chan, a container truck driver said.

Thousands of truckers in South Korea have been striking for more than 10 days, as negotiators representing the unions and the government are failing to make any progress on disagreements over rules of minimum pay.

As fuel costs continue to soar, more than 25,000 truckers are appealing to the government to establish a permanent minimum-pay system which is also known as the "Safe Freight Rate".

However, the government has clarified that the minimum pay system would not be expanded beyond three years for truckers. The union demands it to be permanent and wider in its scope.

President prepares to widen back-to-work order

On Sunday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol directed officials to prepare for widening a back-to-work order, extending beyond the cement industry as the truckers' strike continues.

On Tuesday, the president issued a "start work" order, the first of its kind order to be issued in the history of the country, asking the 2,500 protesting drivers to either return to the cement industry or face penalties.

In a statement, spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said, “On Sunday Yoon called on government ministers to make preparations to issue a return-to-work order on such sectors as oil refining and steelmaking, where additional damage is expected.”

President Yoon said that those who are violating laws while participating in the strike and appealing to ministers to work towards minimising the damage by employing alternative military personnel, drivers and military equipment should be punished.

Union plans a general strike on Tuesday

Meanwhile, a general strike is being planned by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which is an umbrella group, on Tuesday.

"I cannot but regard this planned strike as a politically motivated action, rather than one aimed at representing the workers' rights," said President Yoon, as quoted by Lee, referring to a harsh reaction from the government.

"Holding the people's living and national economy hostage at this time of economic difficulty makes the survival of weak, unorganised workers harder and deprives future generations and the general public of their future jobs," he added.

The industry ministry stated that the supply chain of South Korea has been disrupted by the strikes and has cost ₩1.6 trillion ($1.2 billion) in the shipments lost in the first seven days of the protest.