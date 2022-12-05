FIFA World Cup 2022: England cruise past Senegal 3-0 in R-16 to setup quarterfinal date with France

With a thumping 3-0 win over Senegal in the round-of-16 match on Sunday night at the Al Bayt Stadium, England reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Gareth Southgate’s team will now take on the defending champions France on Sunday, December 11th. Alongside England captain, Harry Kane who scored his first goal in this World Cup, midfielder Jordan Henderson, and winger Bukayo Saka were also on the score sheet.

With Raheem Sterling not available for selection due to personal reasons, England roped in young winger Saka in their playing XI which paid dividends. England started off brilliantly keeping the possession and ball control throughout the major part of the first twenty minutes.

Senegal did come up with some counter-attacks keeping them in the match until Henderson broke the ice with the opener in the 38th minute. An early lead gave England a confidence boost, and just on the edge of halftime captain Harry Kane also slammed one in, making it 2-0.

The second half was no different with both teams trying to make an impact early on. The African champions Senegal showed little improvement in creativity but failed to find the back of the net. Almost 12 minutes later after the second half began a lovely pass from Phil Foden saw Saka score his third goal of this tournament.