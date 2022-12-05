Gujarat polls 2022: 34.74% voter turnout till 1 pm, PM Modi, Amit Shah cast their votes

The second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has cast his vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast their vote in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi's mother Hiraba cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city. An average 34.74 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/snnbWEjQ8N — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022 ×

Till 1 pm, Sabarkantha district recorded the highest turnout ay 39.73 per cent, followed by Chhota Udepur 38.18 per cent. In Ahmedabad district, the voter turnout till 1 pm stood at 30.82 per cent. In Vadodara, it was 34.07 per cent, as per an update shared by the Election Commission.

The voting is being held in 93 out of 182 Assembly seats across 14 districts of central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar. A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments.

On the eve of polling, PM Modi visited his mother Hiraba in the state capital Gandhinagar. The BJP is seeking a seventh straight term in Gujarat. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting these polls, adding a third dimension to the traditional bipolar contest between the saffron party and the Congress.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.

The results for both phases are due on December 8. Twenty-five million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase of polling, including 12.9 million men and 12.2 million women.

The BJP and AAP are contesting in all 93 seats. The Congress is contesting 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in two segments. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.

(With inputs from agencies)

