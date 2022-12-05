Morning brief: Russia rejects western oil price cap, Iran's morality police abolished or not, and more

The western price cap on Russian oil goes into effect today. Under this, the nation will no longer be allowed to deliver oil at a price more than 60 dollars per barrel. Moscow has rejected the move and said it is analysing the agreement between the EU, G7 and Australia. In the meantime, the nation said that it will stop supplies to the EU, adding that it is confident it will find buyers. In other news, Iranian state media has seemingly denounced reports that the country's 'morality police' has been abolished. This comes as top Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran would not change the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab policy.

Russia has denounced the West's price cap on its oil and said it "will not accept" it. The Kremlin also reportedly said that it was analysing how to respond.

Following Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's statement that Iran's morality police is being shut down, Iranian state media has come out against the statement and said that the interior ministry oversees the force, not the judiciary. The ministry did not confirm if the force is being shut down.

Around 2,500 seals were found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said on Sunday. Initial reports on Saturday said that 700 dead seals had been found on the coast. However, after further investigation, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment raised the figure to about 2,500, which is expected to rise even more.

Six people were killed and ten others critically injured on Sunday when a truck rammed into a bus stop in India's Madhya Pradesh.