Speeding truck rams into people in India's MP; six killed, 10 injured

Six people were killed and 10 others critically injured on Sunday when a truck rammed into a bus stop in India's Madhya Pradesh.

As reported by NDTV the incident took place in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

The truck driver as per India Today lost control of the speeding heavy vehicle after a tire burst, causing the vehicle to ram into a nearby bus stop, near a traffic intersection. The vehicle was on its way to Badnawar from Ratlam.

Videos of the incident and the resulting carnage have gone viral on social media. User discretion is advised.

As per PTI, Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said that six people died in the accident. Abhishek Tiwari, one of the police officers on the scene said that the truck has been impounded.

The truck driver reportedly fled from the scene, and police have filed a case against him and are trying to locate him.

Speaking to PTI, Vishal Kumar one of the injured claimed that the truck crushed at least 20 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

