World Cup fever! Stingrays at London aquarium show stunning football skills - Watch

The FIFA World Cup 2022 frenzy is all over. Fans are showing love for their national teams and favourite players, who are sweating it out in Qatar to win the coveted trophy.

It seems the World Cup fever is catching up with the animals and fish as well, as an adorable video shows stingrays displaying their football skills underwater.

In a video shared by Sea Life London Aquarium, rays are seen playing their own version of a football-like game.

According to the team, the ball that is used in the game is hollow and stuffed with their favourite fish. The team says the fun-filled game is good for the rays as it encourages mental stimulation.

In the video, six stingrays can be seen playing football. They are kicking and pushing the ball towards each other.

It appears experts at the aquarium are helping the rays to rely on their sense of smell to find their food, which is against their instincts as the rays have the special ability to find prey based on the creatures of the electric field give off.

As quoted by the UK-based media outlets, Rowena Kennedy, Displays Supervisor at SEA LIFE London Aquarium said: "Our squad of rays have loved playing their own version of the beautiful game since we introduced the new enrichment plan for the start of the World Cup."

Kennedy, "Rays are intelligent creatures so it's important that we encourage natural feeding behaviours and problem-solving in their care plan."

"Our feeder footballs are a fun and stimulating way for the rays to eat as it encourages foraging behaviour and utilises their keen sense of smell as they would in the wild," the supervisor further said.

