Indian Army and police bust militant terrorist hideout in J&K’s Kishtwar

Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, busted a terrorist hideout in the Nawapachi area of district Kishtwar in the Jammu region. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered from the hideout. Security forces received input about the hideout after which a major search operation was launched in the area.

Indian Army’s PRO said, "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of Army and J&K Police was launched in the Sarkundu area of Marwah which led to the busting of the hideout. The forces recovered two Grenades, two magazines of AK 47, 109 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, 56 rounds of Pika, one magazine of .303 rifle, 27 rounds of 303 rifle ammunition, one Detonator and Safety Fuse."

The Indian Army called this operation a big blow to the terrorists and their plans of attacks across Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces carried on further searches in the area to sanitise the area.

"This recovery of warlike stores from the sensitive Navapachchi area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves. It has reiterated the total domination of security forces in the Kishtwar District and also showcased the close co-ordination between Army and Kashmir J&K Police," said Indian Army’s PRO.

