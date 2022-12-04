Highlights | FIFA World Cup Round of 16, France vs Poland, France hammers down Poland with a 3-1 lead
After breathtaking contests between Netherlands and US, and Argentina and Australia on day 1 of the round of 16 stage, we advance to day 2 of the knockout stages where Poland and France will be locking horns at the Al Thumama stadium. The playing style of France and Poland is very different. While the French side plays aggressive football, the Polish side banks on their impressive defensive capabilities. France have looked impressive in their first two matches of round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark. While Poland seems to be struggling. They can’t play defensive against France and have to go aggressive for scoring goals.
Follow the live updates here:
Poland heads home now, as France reaches the Quarter finals with a bang! France will play England or Senegal on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-final.
In the box, Mbappe is assisted by Marcus Thuram after outwitting Matty Cash on the wing. To gain freedom, the 23-year-old makes a touch, then curls the ball into the far top corner. Excellent shot! France is leading 3-0 now!
France looks unstoppable now! France have won every previous game where they have scored the first goal. This game is no aberration.
In the second half, Poland's attitude is more daring. The equation is simple. They are aware of what must be done. They need to get back to life. They must act NOW!
Perfect ending to the first HALF. France is leading the game now 1-0. Poland needs to up the game or bid adieu to the tournament
A moment of concern for the team in blue. Aurelien Tchouameni fouls Przemyslaw Frankowski 25 yards from goal and gets booked too.
In the opening 15 minutes, France have had 71% of the possession. But they weren't just keeping it; everytime they moved forward, they appeared dangerous. Poland will take a deep seat, however. But, how do they approach the pitch? They had that same problem during the Argentina match.
Poland beating France today is as unlikely as Saudi Arabia beating Argentina in FIFA World Cup. But nothing can be ruled out here. Poland can pull off another upset, but France looks really dangerous on paper. They are aggressive, and they are the favourites.
France and Poland had clashed 16 times before today’s match. France have won 8 times, lost 3, and five matches were played draws. France and Poland have only once faced off in a world cup, where the Eagles defeated France 3-2. Since then, a lot has changed, and France is currently one of the favourites to win the cup.
It will be challenging for Poland because they haven't demonstrated anything that suggests they will succeed. They are quite conservative. You must offer Robert Lewandowski a few chances to score; he requires more assistance. The match goes live in 20 mins