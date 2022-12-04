‘Gen V’: The trailer of ‘The Boys’ spinoff series is full of blood and action

Great news for all 'The Boys' fans! The first trailer of the 'Gen V', a spin-off series of the superhit Amazon Prime Video's comic-book TV show, has been released, and it will surely take the excitement of all the fans, a notch higher.



The trailer which was released on Saturday during Brazil's Comic-Con experience CCXP is set in the same world as the parent series, but it will follow the young generation, who are studying in the Vought International's school and are subject to the secret treatment.



The trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot, but it introduces the main cast of the series and gives a sense of relief to all the die-hard fans that this show will be full of blood and gruesome killings, just like the original one.

As per the streamer, "The series is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International, which plays a big part in the original show). It will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.''

The trailer starts off with the voiceover saying, "Welcome to Godolkin University, a safe space for you to thrive." From the beautiful outdoor shots of the school, the trailer takes us into the original world of new supes.



In half of the trailer, you will only witness the blood, murder, and action scenes that all the Gen V characters are doing. If you haven't seen the trailer yet, watch it below:

Next semester looks fun. Introducing GEN V, The Boys college spinoff, enrolling 2023. pic.twitter.com/vi3bZDHfh7 — GEN V (@genv) December 3, 2022 ×