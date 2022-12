Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2: Check full list of BJP, Congress and AAP candidates, their constituencies

14 districts in the north and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar, will vote in the second round of elections on Monday, December 5. The results will be announced on December 8. In the state, where the BJP has been in power for the past 27 years, a total of 833 candidates are in the fray for the second round of voting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the traditional players in the state, with the debutante Aam Aadmi Party as a third player.

Gujarat elections phase 2 party-wise nomination details

The BJP and AAP have nominated candidates on all 93 seats that will vote in the second round of elections, while the Congress has nominated candidates in 90 of them and has formed a pre-poll alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the rest three. However, Gopsinh Lavar, the NCP candidate for the Devgadh Baria assembly seat, withdrew his nomination on November 21, the final day for the withdrawal of candidacy for the second round of voting, leaving the seat vacant.

Gujarat elections phase 2 important seats and figures

In the second round of voting, important figures and districts include the Ghatlodia Assembly seat, where incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is running; Visnagar, where Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Bhai Patel is running; Viramgam seat, where BJP candidate Hardik Patel and Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani are nominated; Gandhinagar South, where BJP leader Alpesh Thakor is running.

Gujarat elections phase 2 party-wise candidate list

Here’s the full list of Constituency, District BJP, Congress, AAP candidates: