Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia: ‘I guess I’m not Superman’
The father of 11 shared in January 2012 that he has been diagnosed with Lupus kidney disease.
The comedian and popular show host Nick Cannon was recently hospitalised after performing at his jam-packed show at Madison Square Garden. Nick was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.
A few hours later, Cannon gave a health update to all his fans. Sharing a photo from the hospital bed, Nick wrote, "So, I guess I’m not Superman... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of yourself, or you won’t be able to take care of everyone else.
''Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… It’s just pneumonia—nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we were just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.''
Soon after his health update, many of his friends from the industry sent him good wishes.
Asap Rocky commented: "Sending love; recover soon, brother."'
Marlon Wayans wrote: "Get well soon."
Meanwhile, Nick is expecting his 12th baby with Alyssa Sott, with whom he welcomed his 11th baby recently.