AUS vs WI 2022: Pat Cummins sure of getting match-ready for Adelaide Test against West Indies

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins didn’t bowl in the second innings of the 1st Test against West Indies in Perth owing to a minor quad strain. Cummins, who picked three wickets in the first innings, says he felt a bit tighter in his quads and avoided bowling to not let it get worsen. Although without him it took a bit longer for the Aussies, they still managed to clinch the win with 164 runs on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Cummins explained the nature of his injury saying this strain is small and will probably take one week to get fine. For him to be match-ready for the next Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 8th in Adelaide, Cummins has until Thursday morning to prove his fitness. On this, he feels he will be alright and ready for the second match.

"I felt okay," Cummins said. "It was more not trying to run as opposed to being restricted to run. I felt all right. If it got a bit tighter, I was going to have a bowl but pretty happy I managed not to bowl to give myself a good chance.

"It's just a small strain so normally about a one-weeker, and if you bowl you make it worse and can make it longer. I'll spend the next few days rehabbing getting it right and I think it's a pretty good chance I'll be good for Adelaide," captain Cummins added.

With Australia scheduled to play a total of five Tests this summer, two against West Indie and three against South Africa, Cummins feels it is right for him to think about the coming months as well.

"We've got five Tests and I want to make sure I'm available for all five. It's always like that. But a lot of the Test matches you leave with absolutely nothing left in the tank," Cummins said.

Eventually for Pat to take the field in Adelaide the physio must give the green signal but that doesn’t look like a big worry for the pacer.