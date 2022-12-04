'Drishyam 2' is unstoppable, stays atop at the box office

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' is having a blockbuster run at the box office. The mystery thriller was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and ever since its release, the film has been raking in big money at the box office.



The film starring Tabu and Akshay Khanna in the lead roles has been one of the most anticipated films that whole Bollywood and movie buffs were looking up to, especially due to the dark phase the Hindi film industry have seen this year.

From the first day of its release, the film has grossed a lot of money, and within three weeks, Ajay Devgn's starrer has successfully crossed the coveted Rs 150 crore mark and will soon enter the Rs 200 crore club.

#Drishyam2 witnesses significant growth on Day 16… Crosses ₹ 175 cr… Begins its glorious journey towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 176.38 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0HC6xLpAnZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2022 ×

On the third Saturday, the film has shown significant growth despite competition from Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero.'



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the movie had collected Rs 8.45 crore on Saturday, and now the total box office collection of the film is Rs 176 crore.



Tarab Adarsh tweeted: "#Drishyam2 witnesses significant growth on Day 16... Crosses ₹ 175 cr… begins its glorious journey towards 200 crore [Week 3] Fri: 4.45 cr, Sat: 8.45 cr. Total: 176.38 cr. #India biz.''

#Drishyam2 springs a big surprise #Overseas… Generally considered ‘non-Overseas friendly’ genre by the industry, the film has emerged a winner in international markets…



⭐️ Week 2: $ 1.65 million

⭐️ Total: $ 5.17 million [₹ 42.15 cr] pic.twitter.com/DiMrA5Jz5f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2022 ×

The movie is a sequel to the highly successful thriller of the same name. The second instalment picks up seven years after the first film, and the Salgaonkars are still living in Goa, but they are terrified. IG Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, continues to find out what exactly happened to her son Sam with the new cop in town, Atul Ahlawat.