Kylian Mbappe is a complete striker - Didier Drogba hails French forward ahead of Poland clash

Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has hailed Kylian Mbappe, calling him a complete striker. Drogba, who himself is regarded as one of the game’s great strikers, having won a plethora of accolades including a Champions League title as well, knows what a complete striker looks or plays like. Drogba’s comments came ahead of France’s first knockout game at this year’s FIFA World Cup against Poland, scheduled for Sunday night at Al Thumama Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe has had a terrific start to his career, having already won the 2018 FIFA World Cup along with league 1 titles four times with his current club Paris Saint German (PSG). At this moment, the 23-year-old is touted to be the future Ballon D’or winner, with a bright career ahead.

Speaking to BBC ahead of France’s match, Drogba explained what to him a complete striker looks like. Mentioning Mbappe and England captain Harry Kane in the same breath, the legend said, “For me, a complete striker is someone who can create an assist as well as score - someone who can change the game with one action. England have Harry Kane, who I love to watch, but France's Kylian Mbappe is the player who stands out as being the best at doing all of those things I have mentioned, all together.”

Hailing Mbappe’s ability to not score at an attacking rate and how can he help others if he’s out of position or moved back, Drogba said, “If you put Mbappe in a centre-forward's position, he will score goals but still come back and try and make chances for other people - you can see he was doing that a lot in France's first two games in Qatar. He can expose defenders one-on-one with his pace, but I think the fact he has played in different forward positions for his club, Paris St-Germain, has helped to make his game more rounded - to become more complete if you like.”