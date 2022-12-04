Team Abu Dhabi vs Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10 League: Match prediction, preview and livestream details

The Abu Dhabi T10 League season 2022 will come to an end for Team Abu Dhabi on Sunday in a matchup against the Morrisville Samp Army. The match will take place in Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. During the league round, Morrisville Samp Army performed at their highest level. They only suffered two losses in their seven league games, making them one of the favourites to win the championship. But the team suffered back-to-back two losses in the knockout round. The bowlers failed the team in both games. When it comes to Team Abu Dhabi, they had a similar performance in the T10 Championship. They came crashing down in the Eliminator match after putting on a fantastic game in the league round. Team Abu Dhabi lost by five runs after failing to chase 95 runs in ten overs.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army match details

This is the second last match of the tournament. The third-place playoff will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on December 4. The match starts at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction

Both teams will have a chance to secure third place in the championship despite failing to advance to the final. To win on Sunday, they'll need to show their best performance on the ground. Morrisville Samp Army is expected to defeat Team Abu Dhabi on Sunday as they appear to be a well-oiled machine.

Prediction: Samp Army to win the match

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army predicted lineups

Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Kamran Atta (wk), Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq

Morrisville Samp Army

Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrell, Ahmed Raza

Where to watch Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army match