‘Airborne baby killer’: Air pollution in China kills 64,000 babies in womb every year, says study

Fine particles have been found in the polluted air of China which is leading to the death of 64,000 babies every year while they are still in their wombs, a study conducted by researchers claims. The statistics reflect such shocking figures despite efforts being made by Beijing to control pollution in the past 10 years and more.



The study analysed 137 countries in which it was discovered that exposure to particles, which are generally produced when fossil fuels are burnt and which are smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), has led to 40% of stillbirths in Latin America, Asia and Africa in the year 2015.

In the study which analysed all the countries where world's 98% of stillbirths occur, China was ranked in fourth place based on fetal deaths related to PM2.5, as per the study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.



The Peking University's researchers, headed by Xue Tao, pointed out the measures adopted by the Chinese authorities in the past decade to control air pollution have reduced the number of such deaths.



“Improved air quality in some of the 137 countries (e.g. China) might underlie the reduction in the global burden of stillbirths. Therefore, meeting the World Health Organisation air quality targets could prevent stillbirths,” the researchers wrote.



Although how polluted air is responsible for stillbirth is widely known, this is the first study that has been conducted to calculate the exact number of fetal death recorded. In a 2020 report, Unicef described the phenomenon as a “neglected tragedy”.