England vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

England and Senegal will face off in the round of 16’s fourth match. Both sides have demonstrated their scoring capabilities in the group-stage matches. The match between the Three Lions and the Lions of Teranga is thought to be among the most exciting ones to watch in the knockout stages. In the group stage, England scored nine goals in three games, demonstrating tremendous scoring ability. They scored nine goals total, with six coming against Wales and three against Iran. The USA vs. England game concluded in a scoreless tie. Speaking of Netherlands, after losing to the Netherlands 0-2, they won two subsequent matches against Qatar and Ecuador. Senegal is competing in their third world cup, and they look impressive this time. Since five of the team players have scored goals so far in this tournament, they are not dependent on any one player in particular. Their 2-1 triumph over Ecuador was particularly stunning. As they square off against the European team, they will surely look forward to surprise many.