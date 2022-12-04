Playing piano may help deal with mental health issues, overcome depression: Study

A new study suggests that learning a musical instrument like the piano may help people deal with mental health difficulties like depression and anxiety. A research by the University of Bath had 31 adults participate in a randomised control study. They were divided into either a music training, music listening, or control group.

As per a PTI report, people who had no prior musical instruction or expertise were told to complete weekly one-hour sessions. The control group either listened to music or used the time to accomplish schoolwork while the intervention groups engaged in musical activity.

Dr Karin Petrini of the University of Bath, one of the authors, said, "We know that playing and listening to music often brings joy to our lives, but with this study we were interested in learning more about the direct effects a short period of music learning can have on our cognitive abilities."

Each music training session had two portions. Finger exercises took up the first 20 minutes of the programme.

For the second part, students spent 40 minutes studying songs from the ABRSM piano grade one test list for the 2017–2018 academic year. Each training session was conducted in a one-on-one setting.

These compositions were taught to participants in the following order: William Gillock A Stately Sarabande, Classic Piano Repertoire (Elementary), Johann Christian Bach Aria in F, BWV Anh. II 131, Giuseppe Verdi La donna è mobile (from Rigoletto), Bryan Kelly Gypsy Song: No. 6 from A Baker's Dozen and, finally the traditional American folk song, 'When the saints go marching in', said the PTI report.

Once they were able to play the previous song accurately and fluidly, they moved on to the next one.

According to Petrini, the results of the study indicate that this has a considerable, favourable impact on how the brain interprets audio-visual information even in adulthood when brain plasticity is decreased.

Therefore, the authors speculate that learning music might be helpful for those who are struggling with mental health issues. However, additional research is needed to verify this.

(With inputs from agencies)

