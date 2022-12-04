Akshay Kumar announces two new projects at Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in 'Ram Setu', made a grand appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival along with several other Indian stars. The actor-producer also made some announcements at the event that left many excited. During a media interaction, he revealed that his long-awaited series with Amazon will go on the floor next year.

Without revealing too many details about his OTT debut project with Amazon Prime, Kumar shared that the show's script has finished and the title (formally announced as 'The End') will eventually change. And, he also shared that he plans to begin shooting for the show next year.

Speaking of the OTT project, he revealed that "it's more on the science fiction" side of things with "a lot of action in it, I can say that".

Kumar further revealed that he's working on a film about sex education, which he feels is an important topic to talk about. "I like doing social films which can make a difference, especially in my country and in anybody's life," he said.

"I just pick up those topics and I make a film, but I make it in a very commercial way where obviously there are songs, there's comedy, there's drama, there's tragedy. So, I take real stories and adapt it and cover it up with all the commercial things," Akshay added.

Speaking of the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns on Bollywood and Hollywood's theatrical businesses, the actor said that the industry needs to be smarter and work harder to get audiences back into theatres.

"I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out," Akshay said.

"It's our fault," he added. "We need to know what they want and stop blaming (the audience) for everything because a lot of people have blamed the (audiences) and are saying they don't want to come out, but I think it's our turn to please them and bring them out."

