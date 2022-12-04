Singapore Airlines buys 25.1% stake in Air India, that helped it in its launch

Singapore Airlines, currently one of the best airlines in the world, will become a partial owner of Air India, the airline which once inspired and helped the former in formulating the launch plan. Popularly known as Maharaja, Air India was Singapore Airlines' role model when the carrier commenced operations in 1972.

According to reports, a delegation of Air India was sent by India's former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru to Singapore on request, at a time when the nation was making efforts to attract investment and was planning to launch an international airline.

In the early 1970s, the Singapore government under then prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was making efforts to establish an international airline which will be able to showcase Singapore's world-class capabilities to the global nations. India was requested to quickly send Air India's expert staff to Singapore.

Earlier reports also indicate that Singapore Airlines was willing to enter into a collaboration with Air India so that it can acquire the necessary know-how in service standards.

In the early 1970s, the global skies were dominated by Asian carriers like Thai Airways, Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines with their redefined concept of service. However, the first Asian airline which established a high standard of service and became an inspiration for other airlines in the 1940s was the Air India.

Air India, which was founded by JRD Tata, was the first Indian global entity in the 1940s and 1950s to proudly soar the Indian flag in the international skies. The airline was known to be one of the best airlines in the global aviation industry. However, Air India's fate took a different turn after it was nationalised back in 1953.