Letter bombs targeting Spanish PM, Ukraine embassy among others were sent from Valladolid: Report

Spanish Police believe that the letter bombs sent to high-profile targets, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, were sent from the northern Valladolid city, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Saturday. The letter bombs were sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, government offices, a European Union satellite company and the US Embassy, apart from the PM, between November 24 and December 2.

The Spanish media said that the explosive devices were homemade and contained only small amounts of explosives and metal balls.

State TV broadcaster RTVE, citing police sources, reported that the letters did not explode upon opening but instead produced a flash of flame.

Though most were defused, an employee at the Ukrainian embassy was slightly injured when one of the devices ignited.

It is being speculated that the bombs might have been sent in response to Spain's support for Ukraine, however, no one has claimed responsibility for sending them.

The source, who did not wish to reveal himself, said no person has been identified as the sender of the packets.

Earlier, Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska claimed that the letter bombs, which also targeted Ukraine’s embassy, might be connected to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Grande-Marlaska wrote in a message to his EU counterparts and the European Commission that the six letter bombs “could be connected to the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, the Europa Press news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russia has condemned any "terrorist" activity, saying such threats or acts were "totally reprehensible".

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles during a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday stressed that Spain remains firmly on Ukraine’s side in the war.

“We will continue to help, as will all EU and NATO countries because we consider Ukraine’s cause to be just, the cause of peace and freedom,” Robles said.

