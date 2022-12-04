'Weather gods saved India', says Sunil Gavaskar after India's ODI series loss in New Zealand

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that rain helped India avoid the blues against New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series.

Gavaskar, in his column in Time of India said Indian batters were once again found out on the bouncy New Zealand pitches and if it weren't for the rain, the series could have ended in a 3-0 rout.

"The weather gods saved India from what could have been a total rout in the three-match ODI series in New Zealand," wrote Gavaskar.

"What the series showed is that when it comes to pitches where there is movement or extra bounce, the Indian batters continue to be challenged, just like earlier generations," he added.

The former Indian captain added that Indian batters had to bat with a positive and aggressive intent which they failed to do so.

"In Test-match cricket there are opportunities to show gumption and technique and come through it with some bruises and runs to show for the effort. But in One-day cricket, where there is the need to make every ball count for something, the opportunity to wait for the scoreable delivery is much less."

India toured New Zealand shortly after the disappointment at the T20 World Cup where the team crashed out of the semifinal. India won the T20I series 1-0 but could never really manage to compete in the 50-over format.

In the same column, Gavaskar also shot a warning message for the Indian team to not take Bangladesh lightly, especially in their backyard.

"Now for the tour of Bangladesh all the big guns in batting are back as also in the bowling and India will be a formidable team once again.That said the Bangladeshis are an extremely tough team to beat in their home environs and India will have to be at their best to win."

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh. The first ODI is currently ongoing at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies)