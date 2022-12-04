Yearender 2022: Overlooked & underrated films of the year

In the last 12 months, several well-made films with great storylines, casts, and screenplays didn't manage to garner the level of love and support they deserved. Be it due to poor promotional strategies, bad timing or the 'boycott' trends, so many motion pictures that were downright great got lost in the shuffle. And, what better time than the holiday season to go on a binge-watching session with our loved ones and sink our teeth into some real movies?

Ranging wildly in terms of genre, filmmaking style and country of origin, these eight films are true cinematic surprises that are just waiting to be discovered. These gems will not just teleport you into a different world and force you to look at life differently, but they will also inspire you to be more experimentative with your movie choice the next time you reach a theatre.

Here's a list of eight overlooked & underrated films of 2022!

Hustle

Looking for an easy-to-watch and enjoyable sports movie for the festive season? Check out Adam Sandler's 'Hustle', directed by Jeremiah Zagar. The film is about an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented basketball player in Spain and works hard to prepare him for the NBA draft. Other than Sandler, the movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Heidi Gardner, and Anthony Edwards.

Fresh

The black comedy horror thriller film 'Fresh', directed by Mimi Cave, is a great movie that surprises its audience in ways more than one. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. It revolves around a woman who is fed up with online dating and meets a charming doctor, who turns out to be a cold-blooded liar and a cannibal.

The Northman

Despite having an acclaimed director and a talented cast on board, 'The Northman' didn't do well in the cinemas. It has a great revenge storyline, well-filmed action scenes and several adventure elements that makes it a must-watch for 2022 and if you haven't already, do give it a try.

After Yang

Directed by Kogonada, 'After Yang' navigates the relationship between human families and their robotic companions. This movie chronicles a family figuring out what to do once their longtime robot Yang abruptly shuts down. While assessing the next steps for this mechanical being, Jake uncovers extraordinary things in Yang's memories that suggest he was much more complex and human than they could have imagined.

The Fallout

'The Fallout' is directed by Megan Park and stars Maddie Ziegler, Julie Bowen, John Ortiz, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, and Shailene Woodley in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a high schooler who is trying to navigate the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.

Jhund

'Jhund' stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is directed by Nagraj Manjule. It tells the story of a retired sports teacher who forms a football club consisting of slum-dwelling children. The teacher's aim is to teach these young kids ways to live meaningful lives which are not plagued by drugs and crime.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

'Chup: Revenge of the Artist', starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan, tells the story of a serial killer who targets film critics. He is behind those who give dishonest reviews for films and take favours for publishing good reviews for mediocre films. The crime thriller film has all the elements of a blockbuster film and you will get to see several nail-biting scenes within a span of 2 hours. So, if you get a chance, do give this film a try.

Jalsa

Jalsa, helmed by Suresh Triveni, is a thriller film that stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. The film has received praise from the audience and critics for its intense, thrilling sequences. It tells the story of a hit-and-run case which changes the entire dynamics between a woman and her household.

