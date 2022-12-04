France vs Poland at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

France earned six points to advance to the Round of 16. After suffering a devastating loss to Tunisia, everything appeared to be going according to plan. Poland, though, played a very different style of football during the group stage. To advance to the knockout stage based on goal differential, they had to rely on the outcome of Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia match. The playing style of both teams is very different. While the French side plays aggressive football, the Polish side banks on their impressive defensive capabilities. France have looked impressive in their first two matches of round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark. While Poland seems to be struggling. They can’t play defensive against France and have to go aggressive for scoring goals.

France vs Poland match details

This is the third round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. France and Poland will clash on Sunday, December 4 at the Al Thumama Stadium. The match begins at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.

France vs Poland match prediction

The defensive tactics used by Poland won’t work against France, as they didn’t work against Argentina. In a 3-0 victory, France will progress to the quarterfinals.

France vs Poland head to head

France and Poland had clashed 16 times before today’s match. France have won 8 times, lost 3, and five matches were played draws. France and Poland have only once faced off in a world cup, where the Eagles defeated France 3-2. Since then, a lot has changed, and France is currently one of the favourites to win the cup.

France vs Poland predicted lineups

France possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Poland possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik

