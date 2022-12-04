WATCH | Stunned Virat Kohli walks off after Bangladesh skipper Litton Das takes a brilliant catch

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wore a look of astonishment and disbelief in equal measures after Bangladesh captain Litton Das took a stunning catch to spoil the former's return to competitive cricket after a short break.

Coming in to bat at no.3 Virat Kohli looked in decent touch and appeared to be shouldering the rebuilding duties after the dismissal of opener Shikar Dhawan. However, in the eleventh over of the match, left-arm orthodox Shakib Al Hasan was brought into the attack.

The left-armer drifted one gently in front of Kohli's bat who was drawn into the shot, failing to read the flight properly. Kohli's one hand came off the handle and he ended up miscuing the drive to the extra cover region.

Litton Das stationed in the region dived to his right rather acrobatically and pulled out a one-hand stunner, much to the delight of Bangladeshi players who swarmed him in no time. Meanwhile, a stunned Kohli stood on the crease for a moment before trudging back to the pavilion, slowly.

Bangladesh won the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and put the visitors to bat first. India were off to a shaky start as Dhawan departed on the lowly score of seven after being bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Prior to Kohli's dismissal, Shakib had castled skipper Rohit Sharma (27 off 31) as well. Unlike Kohli, Sharma was beaten by the arm ball which held its line and went through Sharma's defence and clattered into middle and legstump.

Playing XIs for the match:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain