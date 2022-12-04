BAN vs IND 2022, 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant released from ODI squad, to join team ahead of Tests

Uncertainty surrounding Rishabh Pant’s gloomy ODI future continues to grow as on Sunday ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, the keeper-batsman got released from the squad. The BCCI, in a statement, didn’t reveal the specifics but instead said the decision is taken "in consultation with the BCCI medical team" and "no replacement has been sought". Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was also not available for selection in the first ODI, the statement added. Rishabh, however, will be joining the team before the start of the Test series on December 14th.

Since scoring a brilliant hundred against England in the 3rd ODI in Manchester this year, Pant’s white-ball form seemed to have disappeared. The left-handed batsman was first overlooked for Dinesh Karthik in the Asia Cup, and was even benched for most of the T20 World Cup that followed. Pant then returned to the XI in T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand but failed to leave any mark. His place in the white-ball team is under scrutiny with fans demanding to replace him with Sanju Samson in white ball format.

Kuldeep Sen makes debut, India loses wickets early

At the toss on Sunday, returning India captain Rohit Sharma said there are a few injuries in the camp, and because of that KL Rahul will be keeping wickets. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen also made his debut while all of Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur got picked also.