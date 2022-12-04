AUS vs WI 2022, 1st Test: Nathan Lyon surpasses Ravi Ashwin on wickets tally, helps Australia win Perth Test

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon spun a web around the West Indies batsmen in the second innings of the 1st Test, picking up six wickets and helping his team win the match by 164 runs. In the process of achieving this, Lyon has also gone past Ravichandran Ashwin on the wickets tally in this format. Earlier, in the first innings, Lyon became the 9th highest wicket-taker in Test history, and now in the second innings, he surpassed Ashwin to sit in the 8th spot with 446 scalps to his name.

Australia batted first after winning the toss and scored a mammoth 598-4 declared in the first innings, courtesy of twin double hundreds from Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith (200*). Middle-order batsman Travis Head suffered a poor fate as he got out bowled on 99 to Kraig Brathwaite.

West Indies, on the other hand, started off well with the openers, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul each completing half-centuries. The visitors, however, couldn’t continue to pile up runs, getting all out on 283 eventually. The deficit of 315 was always going to go against them as Australia began their next innings from where they had left. Marnus again shined with the bat, completing a hundred in the second innings as well – thus becoming the eighth batsman ever to achieve the feat in Tests.

With the target of 498 in the fourth innings, West Indies it's going to be challenging. With Kraigg and Tagenarine both again stitching a partnership, the target looked under reach. The thought vanished quickly after West Indies lost a few quick wickets. Captain Brathwaite though completed his 11th Test hundred, but he still couldn’t avoid the inevitable. On day 5 of the Test, Nathan Lyon picked up his 21st five-wicket haul, and with the figures of 6-128 in the second innings, he wrapped up West Indies' batting on 333.