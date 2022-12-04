Marvel actor Simu Liu sparks relationship rumours; posts festive picture with Allison Hsu

Canadian actor Simu Liu and his new rumoured girlfriend Allison Hsu, who is a digital marketing manager, recently stepped out together for the premiere of 'Violent Night' in Los Angeles. Donning colourful sweaters, the two seemed to be in a festive mood as they made the public appearance.

The very next day, the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star posted a picture from the premiere on social media and wrote, "Pictured: two asians in front of santa’s crotch. (sic)"

In the comment section, Liu's fans left heartfelt comments for the couple along with congratulatory notes. A fan wrote, "I bet your parents love her!!! She’s smart and beautiful." Another commented, "The YinYang Christmas sweater is killing me, you two make a cute couple!!!"

Check it out below!

Back in November, Hsu posted a cosy photo with Liu from a Blackpink concert on social media. She captioned the post with a smiley emoji. The picture went viral in no time and sparked relationship rumours. Check it out below.

Liu was previously linked to actress Jade Bender. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2022 ESPYs in July. However, in September, Liu confirmed he was single again at the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco.

On the movie front, he was last seen in 'Women Is Losers' as Gilbert. Next, he will feature in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'. He also has 'Arthur The King', 'One True Loves', 'Atlas' and 'Hello Stranger' in the pipeline.

