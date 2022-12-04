WATCH: Brazil’s Neymar returns to training for first time since getting injured, trains ahead of QF clash

In a big relief to Brazil’s injury-hit camp, their star forward Neymar has returned to training for the first time since getting injured in the tournament opener. During Brazil’s first match against Serbia in FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar suffered an ankle injury and was substituted at the fag end of the match. As feared, the injury wasn’t just minor thus ruling him out of the remainder of group-stage matches. Although in his absence Brazil managed to defeat Switzerland, they lost to Cameroon in their final group game.

On Saturday, Brazil’s striker Gabriel Jesus got ruled out of the tournament to a knee injury he suffered during the Cameroon match. Misery piled up for the five-time champions when full-back Alex Tellas also suffered the same fate owing to a similar issue. It, however, doesn’t end here for Brazil. Another full-back Alex Sandro is also on the bench, and as per the team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, a late call will be taken in Sandro’s case about his participation in the tournament.

Already feeling pressured and somewhat drained while dealing with the increasing injury list, Brazil coach Tete had a few words to say. During the media interaction on Friday, he said, "the physical demand is ever increasing, the time is short, it's a cumulative effect of games and sometimes you don't have the ideal recovery time on your hands."

"I don't really know what to say other than that, mentally, the Cup is very demanding. It drains you. The intensity of the matches, the preparation - they are components of analysis that we have to delve into deeper, but they are all considerable."

Given the current condition in the camp, Neymar's return to training is a positive sign. Although neither the coach nor the Brazilian camp issued any statement relating to Neymar’s latest training video, watching him doing warm-ups ahead of the South Korea match will boost the morale of his fans.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE -

Foco total nas oitavas de final! Começamos a nossa preparação para o jogo contra a Coreia do Sul



Segunda-feira contamos com a nossa torcida para dar mais um passo pela sexta ⭐️



📸 Leandro Lopes e Lesley Ribeiro/CBF TV pic.twitter.com/cECWecJss6 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 3, 2022