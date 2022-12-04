Trump cites Twitter row to appeal for termination of US Constitution, reinstatement as president
In a shocking post, Donald Trump appealed to the citizens of the US to terminate the Constitution and reinstate him as the president. Earlier this week Trump expressed support for the rioters behind the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, saying in a video played during a fundraiser that “People have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.” He also came under fire for having dinner at his Mar-a-lago resort with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has made a slew of antisemitic remarks.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump upped his election denialism and pushed fringe conspiracy theories citing the release of internal emails showing that Twitter suppressed the New York Post story about material found on Hunter Biden’s laptop and called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power.
Calling for the Constitution's termination so that the 2020 election can be overturned and he can be reinstated back to power, Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social on Saturday, “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
He further accused “Big Tech” of closely working with Democrats. He added, “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
The post on the social platform came after internal Twitter emails were released which showed deliberation over a story in the New York Post that talked about material discovered in Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020.
On Saturday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the remarks made by Trump are “anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned.”
“You cannot only love America when you win. The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights,” said Bates in a statement.
Employees in the legal, communications and policy teams of Twitter had debated and even disagreed over whether the article on Hunter Biden should be restricted under the hacked materials policy of the company. This incident took place weeks before the 2020 elections when the US President and father of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, was running in the elections against then-president Trump.
Last month, Trump declared his third presidential bid and is still considered the Republican Party's leader widely. The party leaders were hoping that Trump would give up his election denialism rhetoric after the midterm elections' lacklustre results.