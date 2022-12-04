US Navy shows its prowess, shares submarine’s ‘undetected’ port visit, docking in Indian Ocean

In a rare move, the US military informed its allies as well as adversaries of the docking of a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine for the first time at the remote island of Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean, as part of the months-long deployment.



The Navy, in its message, revealed the USS West Virginia's docking in the Indian Ocean and its visit to the port from October 25 to 31. When Navy submarines are at sea, their specific movements remain highly classified, so the submarines would have got the required time to transit to a different location in the Indian Ocean because of the delayed announcement.

As per a military official, the importance of publicising the USS West Virginia's port call is to relay a message to its potential allies as well as adversaries. “They should take from this that a ballistic missile submarine which is undetectable can operate in any ocean for an extended period,” said the official.



Both the US and British forces use Diego Garcia, which is a highly militarised island, located in the south of the equator. The nuclear-missile-equipped submarine's remote location helped it in ensuring that the 150-person crew remains unobserved by outsiders and the operations of the submarine remain a secret, allowing it to dock in the region for a longer duration.



The official did not clarify if the message was aimed at Russia, North Korea or China, however, it is known for a fact that the US submarines' underwater stealth is critical to collecting highly classified signals intelligence related to adversaries along with providing sea-based nuclear deterrence with the presence of nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.