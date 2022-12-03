Fawad Khan’s 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' rakes in $10 million at global box office

Fawad Khan starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' continue to rake in big numbers at the box office. The film starring Mahira Khan has not only shattered box office records in Pakistan, but the film is earning big moolah globally.



As per Pinkvilla, the film has grossed $10 million (PKR 220 crores) million globally. Out of $10 million, the film has collected $3.98 million (PKR 87.50 crores) in the domestic market and $6 million (PKR 132.50 crores ) from the international markets, including US, UK among others.



Touted as one of the most expensive films to be made in Pakistan, it has also become the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever. With £1.39 million, the film has also become the biggest earner from South Asia in the UK, after Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' (2018).



The film, which has been directed by Bilal Lashari also features Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik in prominent roles.



'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has also become Pakistan's first film to collect over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.



However, reports are coming that the film may release in India soon, probably in December.



According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film is expected to be released around Christmas.



"The Legend Of Maula Jatt is expected to release in cinema halls in India on December 23. Zee Studios has backed the film and are working towards making sure it happens. A clearer picture will emerge in the next week as to whether the film will make it in cinemas, and whether it will release on December 23 or some other date," a source has told the website.