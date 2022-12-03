It's a wrap for Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan has wrapped his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. On Friday, Khan shared that he has wrapped the filming of his next thriller drama, which is all set to be released on EID, next year.



Announcing the wrap, Khan shared a new picture from the film set featuring him in a rugged look. In the caption, Khan wrote, "Shoot wrapped! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan arrives.''



The picture shows Khan wearing a black jacket and sporting long golden hair. It seems like the still is from a song sequence, as we can see background dancers in the back.