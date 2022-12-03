5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Java island, one injured

Indonesia's Java island was hit by a strong earthquake on Saturday, injuring one person and rocking the same town which suffered devastation due to a tremor last month, leaving more than 330 people dead.



The earthquake's magnitude was 5.7 with a depth of 112 kilometres (70 miles) and the epicentre was 18 kilometres southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, the United States Geological Survey reported.

However, the meteorological agency of Indonesia, known as BMKG, claimed that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.4, which shook the capital's buildings.

The chief of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation said that one person was injured and taken to hospital. No reports surfaced of any other casualties or damage.

The BMKG reported the buildings in the West Java town of Garut shook due to the quake and hence, the residents staying near the epicentre were warned about potential aftershocks.

However, it said that the earthquake did not indicate any threat of a tsunami in the future. Garut's local rescue chief Budi Satria said no significant damage took place due to the earthquake.

"Some people ran outside when the earthquake happened but when it calmed down, they went back to their activities. Thank God, so far everything is safe," he added.

Indonesia is prone to frequent volcanic and seismic activity because of its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where there is a collision of tectonic plates.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE