Pele not responding to chemotherapy, moved to end-of-life care: Reports

Brazilian football legend Pele, 82, has been moved to 'end-of-life' or 'palliative care' after he stopped responding to chemotherapy in his fight against bowel cancer, reported Folha de S. Paulo. Under palliative care, patients with potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions are not subjected to invasive tests or treatment. The main focus of this type of treatment is to provide relief from symptoms and stress of illness.

France international superstar Kylian Mbappe took to Twitter to tweet good wishes for the Brazilian. "Pray for the King," tweeted Mbappe.

Pele whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted into the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday for a "re-evaluation" of the chemotherapy he has been undergoing since surgery to remove a colon tumour in September 2021.

The hospital in a medical bulletin on Thursday informed that Pele's condition was stable.

"He is stable and his health is showing general improvement. (He) will remain in the hospital in the coming days to continue treatment," read the bulletin.

Afterwards, Pele in an Instagram post thanked the well-wishers for their messages.

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!" wrote Pele.

Born with natural talent, Pele made his senior debut for Brazil against arch-rivals Argentina at the mere age of 17. He went on to win the FIFA World Cup thrice in 1958, 1962 and 1970 for Brazil. In the 1970 edition, he was named player of the tournament.

