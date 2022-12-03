Arsenal player's 'political act' during World Cup game could prompt a FIFA investigation

The Qatar FIFA World Cup has not been short of drama on and off the pitch. On Friday, Switzerland and Serbia locked horns and another bout of political statements dominated the game. Now, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is under the lens and could face a FIFA investigation for his actions.

Around the hour mark into the absorbing game with the scoreline reading 3-2 in Switzerland's favour, the Arsenal player grabbed his crotch while looking in the direction of the Serbian dugout. Naturally, the Serbian camp was rattled and several players ran onto the ground to confront Xhaka.

The referee promptly intervened and managed to break the two factions. Xhaka, in the process, was served the yellow card.

However, the controversy did not die here as after the full-time whistle, Xhaka was seen wearing a shirt with the name 'Jashari' written on the back.

When asked if the shirt had any political messaging, Xhaka said:

"There’s no political background to it whatsoever. Ardon is part of our squad and we spend a lot of time together. I told him if we won I would wear his shirt."

However, the name Jashari has a greater significance for the likes of Xhaka who is of ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo.

Adem Jashari was the late founder of the Kosovo Liberation Army and fought for independence from former Yugoslavia.

Xhaka's father was also involved in pro-Kosovo liberation protests and was imprisoned for six years for taking part in the demonstrations by the then Yugoslavian government.

This is not the first time that Swiss players have come under the scanner for their political messaging. During the last World Cup in Russia, Swiss talisman Xherdan Shaqiri alongside Xhaka celebrated goals against Serbia by making a two-headed eagle sign. The eagle is a reference to the flag of Albania.

After the controversial act, both were fined $10,000 by FIFA with Shaqiri issuing an apology.

"It's all about the excitement. ... People could give different interpretations to my jubilation. If this gesture could hurt the sensitivity of the people who watched the game...I'm sorry," said the former Liverpool player.

