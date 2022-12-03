WATCH | Edinson Cavani punches pitch-side VAR monitor after Uruguay crash out of World Cup

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was an enraged man after his side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday. Cavani while trudging back to the tunnel after the full-time whistle smashed the pitch-side VAR (Virtual Assistant Referees) monitor.

Cavani may have been miffed after Uruguay were denied a penalty in the 57th minute when Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was tripped in the Ghanian box.

German referee Daniel Siebert did not award the penalty and even after being asked to go to the VAR monitor, he stayed firm on his original decision. Usually, decisions are overturned as soon as a referee heads to the VAR monitor.

Similarly, deep into the stoppage time, Cavani was brought down in the penalty box by a Ghanian defender. While Cavani and his teammates appealed vociferously for the penalty, the referee asked the Uruguayan to get up on his feet and continue.

Siebert's decision rattled the Uruguyan bench which could have done with the extra goal as their 2-0 win over Ghana was not sufficient to earn them a spot in the knockouts.

Edinson Cavani punched the VAR screen down after #URU crashed out of the World Cup. https://t.co/hl0E91ysn0 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 2, 2022 ×

Uruguay needed a victory against Ghana and a superior goal difference to go ahead. However, in the other match, South Korea managed to score the decisive goal at the death after trailing within five minutes of the start of the game.

Uruguay till the 84th minute were coasting and had one foot in the round of 16. However, after Hwang's goal, the tide turned and desperate Uruguay tried to go for the third goal.

The third goal never arrived and Uruguay were forced out of the WC. After the end of the game, Uruguayan players surrounded the referee and linesmen and gave them a piece of their minds.