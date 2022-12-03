Netherlands vs USA at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

The Netherlands, three times runner-up, will play the USA in the opening match of the World Cup knockout round on Saturday, December 3. The Netherlands won two games and drew one, finishing first in Group A. They defeated Senegal 2-0 in the opening encounter, drew 1-1 with Ecuador, and beat host Qatar by a score of 2-0. Speaking of the US, after drawing the match with England and Wales and winning 1-0 over Iran, the country bagged the second spot in Group B. The Oranje will be buoyed by their good performances at the group stages, although the Netherlands has only taken eight attempts on goal throughout this world cup.

The USA advanced to the round of 16 with two draws and one victory. They have outstanding defensive abilities, but they have only scored twice in three games. The fact that England was held at bay in a scoreless draw must have been their greatest accomplishment. They will once more rely on their defensive tactics. However, scoring is required in the knockout rounds, which are very different from group-stage matches.

Netherlands vs USA match details

This is the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16, where the Netherlands and USA will lock horns at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, Saturday. The match starts at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.

Netherlands vs USA match prediction

Despite having fewer shots on target than other teams, the Netherlands are still a very tough opponent thanks to the ruthlessness of Gakpo and the rest of Van Gaal's crop.

Prediction: Netherlands to win the match 2-0

Netherlands vs USA head to head

The Netherlands has prevailed in four of the five games played between the two teams, while the USA has only secured one win.

Netherlands vs USA predicted lineups

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

USA possible starting lineup:

Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

