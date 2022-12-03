WWE: Tegan Nox’s return lit up SmackDown’s latest episode post Survivor Series WarGames

A lot happened on the first episode of WWE SmackDown after the Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The Bloodline kicked off the evening while Bray Wyatt also cut a promo backstage continuing his mysterious storyline. Moreover, the return of Tegan Nox also lit up the show with the final of SmackDown World Cup also taking place in the main event.

The Bloodline continued to make headlines. After standing victorious at the Survivor Series WarGames 2022, the team of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa started the show with Sami saying The Bloodline upped their game on past Saturday with Jey Uso also appreciating Sami for helping his team win. On this episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn went one-on-one with Sheamus. After going back and forth, The Usos and The Brawling Brutes entered the scene with Jey eventually distracting the referee to help Sami win the match.

The drama continued during the women’s segment as well where the Damage CTRL bloated about how tough the Survivor Series WarGames night was. It was then only Liv Morgan came out of nowhere and attacked them. After taking down Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky early, Morgan went after Bayley. The numbers game, however, caught up with her. To save her day, Tegan Nox made her eventual return and floored the Damage CTRL. Going forward Morgan and Nox are likely to team up with The Man, Becky Lynch against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Although other segments including the Gunther and Kofi Kingston had some action exciting available for fans, what was the most-talking point of the night was the Ricochet vs Santos Escobar match for the WWE SmackDown World Cup.