Jennifer Garner twins with daughter Violet in black as they attend White House Dinner

Jennifer Garner had a proud mommy moment. The actress recently attended a White House state dinner, and guess who accompanied her for the lavish dinner? Her daughter Violet.



The mother and daughter looked adorable as they attended the dinner hosted by the Potus for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The occasion was more special as it was also Violet's 17th birthday. For the memorable dinner, mother and daughter twinned in black colour outfits. Garner stunned in a Ralph Lauren gown with sequin detailing. She accessorised her look with a black clutch and high heels. Meanwhile, her daughter Violet was wearing a Carolina Herrera frock dress, which she paired with red Stuart Weitzman pumps and a cute handbag. She tied her hair in a sleek bun.



Garner shares Violet with her ex-husband and 'Batman' actor Ben Affleck.

Garner also shared some photos and videos from the elegant evening: ''The White House State Dinner last night felt like a dream. Thank you to @potus and @flotus for including me in the magical and elegant evening celebrating the friendship between US/ France with gracious President @emmanuelmacron and First Lady Macron. My lovely date and I will remember it always. ✨,'' the actress wrote in her post.





Sweet photos of the mother and daughter duo holding hands at the venue, smiling as they pose for the camera have gone viral on the internet.



Garner and Ben, who are also parents to Samuel Garner (10) and Seraphina Rose (13), have kept their children away from the media glare most of their lives.