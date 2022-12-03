FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo says 'shut up' after being insulted by a South Korean player

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly 'insulted' by South Korean player Cho Gue-sung during Friday's final Group H match where the Asian side managed to outmuscle the 2016 Euro champions.

The incident transpired during the 65th minute of the game when manager Fernando Santos substituted Ronaldo for Andre Silva. The game was evenly balanced at the stage with the scoreline reading 1-1.

However, as Ronaldo slowly trudged off the pitch, he appeared to have a verbal altercation with Cho. The Portuguese star put his finger to his mouth, suggesting the Korean keep quiet.

Speaking to a Portuguese outlet after the match, Ronaldo said Cho was hurrying him off the pitch.

"What happened was before my substitution, the South Korea player told me to get off quickly. I told him to shut up as he doesn't have that authority. There was no disagreement [with the coach]."

Standing in the technical area beside the pitch, manager Santos said Ronaldo was left angry after the argument.

"The player from Korea was insulting him telling him to go away, so that is the reason why he was angry, everyone saw that. I saw the interaction with the Korea player and I don't have any doubts about it and if you see the images you see Pepe went towards the Korea player," said Santos.

"He was not aggressive, he was only verbally aggressive, he was speaking in English to Cristiano, and Cristiano said, 'Perhaps he had a bad day.'"

Coming into the match, Ronaldo's Portugal had already qualified for the knockouts while South Korea needed a win. After conceding a goal in the first five minutes, the South Koreans showed a spirited performance and managed to restore parity in the 27th minute.

However, just when it looked like South Korea would crash out, their talisman Son Heung-min provided a moment of brilliance to assist Hwang Hee-chan who slotted the ball at the back of the net in the 91st minute.

